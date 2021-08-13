iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 11.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

