ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $137.60 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.92% of Lumen Technologies worth $137,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,552,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,460,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

