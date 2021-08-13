Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 29,256 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,256 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

MRK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 223,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

