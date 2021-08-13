Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 69,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.10. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,314. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11.

