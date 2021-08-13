Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Reaches $162,797.69

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $162,797.69 and approximately $6.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Knekted has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

