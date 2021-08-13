Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 5,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Green Planet Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,343. Green Planet Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

