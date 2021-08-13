Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 5,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Green Planet Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,343. Green Planet Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
Green Planet Group Company Profile
