Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $175.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.