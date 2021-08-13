Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

