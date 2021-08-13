Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Expands By 13,200.0%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 399.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMCHF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

