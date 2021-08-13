Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.78

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 13726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

