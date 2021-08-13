Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.78

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 13726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83.
In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.