Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Increases By 126,100.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 126,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,965,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.