Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Increases By 126,100.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 126,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,965,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

