Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

