Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $606.56. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.55. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.96 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

