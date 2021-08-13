Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 40,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.28. The company had a trading volume of 617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market cap of $509.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

