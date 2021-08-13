Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $57.30 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $57,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.37. 16,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

