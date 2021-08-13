Enzyme (MLN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.01 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $169.39 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $94.48 or 0.00203390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00897782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00115306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043935 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars.

