Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00338494 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.67 or 0.01019633 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

