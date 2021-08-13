MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDU. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 20,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,854. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

