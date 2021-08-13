Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,580. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $682.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maverix Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

