Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,037. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 779.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.