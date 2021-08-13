Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

