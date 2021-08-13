Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $164.53 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00288281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.01 or 0.02309786 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,510,699 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

