MNPCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $2,034.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MNPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00154027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,535.35 or 1.00173239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00858750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

