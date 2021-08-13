Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.49.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

