Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 77,532 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,532 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 181,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

