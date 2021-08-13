AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

