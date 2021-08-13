AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,218. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.26 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -331.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

