AXS Investments LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

MMM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.26. 41,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

