Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.18. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,372. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.