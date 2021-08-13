UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 17,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,017. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

