Scotiabank Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.63.

Canadian Tire stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

