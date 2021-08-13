Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 3,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

