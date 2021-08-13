SteepCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $83.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 200.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $168,593.32 and approximately $83.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 129.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.10 or 0.01022729 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 129.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

