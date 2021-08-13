Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $143.50. 58,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

