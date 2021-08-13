Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

