Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

