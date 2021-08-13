Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.