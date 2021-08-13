Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 209,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

