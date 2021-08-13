Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 209,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
