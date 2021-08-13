Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.56. 29,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,779. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANZBY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

