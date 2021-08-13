Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $259,935.44 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $259,935.44 and $1,240.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.