Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,072. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.44. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

