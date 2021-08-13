$0.31 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 162,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,751. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

