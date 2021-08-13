Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) Insider Buys A$99,900.00 in Stock

Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) insider Guy Le Page purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Conico alerts:

About Conico

Conico Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for cobalt, nickel, and manganese deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Mt Thirsty project located to the northwest of Norseman, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fission Energy Ltd.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Conico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.