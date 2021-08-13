Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) Insider Buys A$99,900.00 in Stock

Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) insider Guy Le Page purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Conico

Conico Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for cobalt, nickel, and manganese deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Mt Thirsty project located to the northwest of Norseman, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fission Energy Ltd.

