Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%.

DTIL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 12,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,596. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

