PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £95,400 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles bought 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($162.97).

On Monday, May 24th, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15).

PAY stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 642 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 204,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £441.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590.03. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

