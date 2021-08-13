iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

