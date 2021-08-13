iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,087. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

