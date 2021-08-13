Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

FREY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,983. The stock has a market cap of $348.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

