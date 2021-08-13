Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. 1,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,670. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $187.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.