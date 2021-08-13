Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,669. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.